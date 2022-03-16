Rotherham United midfield duo Ollie Rathbone and Daniel Barlaser both picked up injuries last night as the Millers beat Lincoln City 2-1 in League One, Paul Davis has confirmed.

The win has put Paul Warne’s side seven points clear of MK Dons in 3rd, edging them closer to promotion to the Championship.

Rotherham United saw themselves 2-0 up after just 13 minutes on the night, but failed to capitalise further on their first-half dominance.

A late fight-back from Lincoln City produced a scare for the home side, but the Millers narrowly managed to hold on.

On a night that was a big win for the Yorkshire outfit, but some potentially bad news has hit Warne’s side.

Key men Rathbone and Barlaser have both picked up separate leg muscle injuries, leading to them being forced off in the second-half.

A tweet from Paul Davis of the Rotherham Advertiser read:

Victory comes at a price for #rufc. Quad injury for Ollie Rathbone and a groin injury for Dan Barlaser. No time scales yet. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 15, 2022

Big blows for the Millers…

It will be a nervous wait for all involved with Rotherham United as they await the time scale of the injuries, with both men playing a massive part in their incredible season so far.

Rathbone, 25, joined the Millers last summer and is regarded as one of their best signings of recent years by fans.

The powerhouse midfielder has two goals and three assists this season, but it’s his aggression and relentlessness in the middle of the park that has supporters excited about.

Barlaser, also 25, has chipped in with nine goals and five assists in League One this season, despite being a deep-lying midfielder.

The former Newcastle United man has proved his quality from set pieces and having a great eye for pass from deep, creating many goals this season.

Next up…

Warne’s side welcome Shrewsbury Town to the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off, and hopefully we’ll find out a return date for both of the injured men beforehand.