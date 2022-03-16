Tranmere Rovers striker Paul Glatzel will miss the rest of the season, according to reports.

The Rovers man picked up the injury in the Whites’ 3-2 win over Mansfield on Friday night and was later announced that he had suffered a hamstring injury.

Glatzel, 21, has not had the best history with injuries – when he was in the Liverpool academy the striker had a flying start until he unfortunately suffered a torn ACL.

Despite this, Glatzel has picked himself up, playing 27 games this season for Micky Mellon’s side, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

A tough loss

This news doesn’t sit well with fans of Tranmere Rovers as they’re lacking a goal-scoring threat and Glatzel has definitely provided that for them this season.

Liverpool fans won’t want to hear this news too. The striker’s progress has been slowed down enough through injuries and with him missing another large chunk of time, the Reds might look to move Glatzel on.

Tranmere Rovers will have to look elsewhere in the striking department now that Glatzel is injured. 30-year-old Kane Hemmings has hit some good form in recent weeks – scoring four and assisting five since signing for the Whites in January.

Another option is Elliott Nevitt who impressed with two goals on Friday night’s fixture – coming off the bench to replace the injured Glatzel.

In other news at Prenton Park reports have also confirmed that winger Kieron Morris will be out for “weeks”. The exact amount of time is not confirmed but is speculated to be two to three weeks.

In better news, it has been confirmed that veteran midfielder Jay Spearing could return to the squad this weekend for the match against Sutton United.