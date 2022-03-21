Cardiff City signed Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh on loan in the January transfer window and he has since been a hit.

Since he has joined Cardiff City, the 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting line-up and suits Steve Morison’s attacking playing style.

Drameh took over from former Crewe Alexandra man Perry Ng who has switched to centre-back.

The youngster has caught the eye with his blistering pace, excellent crossing and willingness to make crucial tackles.

Cardiff City look set to finish in mid-table mediocrity but the signing of Drameh on a permanent basis in the summer could help to boost next season’s league performance.

Drameh’s role

A skilful and determined runner, the Leeds United loan star has caused a lot of problems for defenders since playing in the Championship this season.

Drameh’s pace allows him to ease past full-backs and allows him to open up space for himself; creating possible goalscoring chances. As per WhoScored, he is currently averaging 0.8 dribbles per game and 0.4 crosses per game, which shows that he is a player much needed in a team that lacks creativity overall.

As well as going forward, he attends to his defensive duties well and his pace allows him to keep up with his opponents. With 3.5 tackles made per game and 2.1 clearances made per game, he has played a key role in the Bluebirds’ recent defensive sturdiness.

Could a deal be done?

Drameh left Elland Road to get some regular game time under his belt but they have changed manager since his departure.

His contract at the Yorkshire club doesn’t run out until 2024 and they have a decision to make on his long-term future. It depends on a couple of factors such as whether new boss Jesse Marsch wants him and what league Leeds United are in next term.