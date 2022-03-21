Signing from Blackburn Rovers last Summer, Amari’i Bell has over-delivered in the back line for Luton Town this season, without taking much of the credit or limelight.

With Luton Town in serious contention for the play-off spots, Nathan Jones’ defence has played a huge role in holding out top teams in key games this season, as seen especially in the huge 3-2 victory over promotion-chasing Bournemouth back in January.

Bell started his career with Birmingham City in 2011 and turned professional the following year. After three years of moving around on loan, Bell joined Fleetwood Town where he made 115 appearances for the Cod Army.

It was from Fleetwood Town where he moved to Blackburn Rovers, where he made 90 appearances before joining Luton Town. When Hatters boss Jones signed him, he was coming into the side with a lot to offer in terms of league experience and game time.

When he signed, Amari said in an interview:

“It will be good to have a long time here, the new stadium coming as well will be a very good thing for the club, so it is something I want to be a part of. Who knows where the club can take itself.”

A starting XI mainstay…

Making 33 league appearances so far this season, with 32 of the 33 in the starting XI, the left-back has managed to score his debut goal early in the season versus Barnsley in a 1-0 victory in August.

His defensive performances have already earned him five International Caps for Jamaica in CONCACAF Gold Cup last year, with more certainly to come with strong club performances.

Turning 28 at the end of the season, Bell has shown that he has plenty to offer to the club and has longevity going forward for a regular start in the defence. Along the line with players like Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, Gabe Osho and Sonny Bradley, Bell will be fundamental as Luton Town continue to strengthen as a Championship club, and maybe regular play-off or promotion contender.