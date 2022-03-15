Fulham are said to be among a number of clubs looking into a potential deal to sign Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez this summer.

Fulham could make a move for Gomez, 24, this summer should Liverpool look into sanctioning his potential exit from Anfield.

The Englishman has fallen out of favour at the lub. He’s featured just five times in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and now looks as though he could be on the move this summer.

What would Fulham’s starting XI look like with Gomez in it?

As a centre-back, Gomez would obviously slot into the middle of defence should he join Fulham in the summer – but it might not be as simple as that.

Marco Silva already has some quality centre-backs at his disposal. The likes of Tosin Adarabioyo and Tim Ream have manned the defence admirably this season, and Silva also has the experienced likes of Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson as his back-up players.

Gomes then wouldn’t just walk straight into the line-up. But he could if Adarabioyo leaves – he’s been linked with a move to West Ham ahead of the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, Silva will be left with a void on the right-side of his defence next season. Neco Williams is his only recognised right-back at the moment and he’s been impressive since joining, but is set to return to parent club Liverpool in the summer.

One right-back who has today been linked with a move to Craven Cottage though is Santa Clara’s Rafael Ramos, with Fulham rivalling Burnley for the free summer signing.

Silva’s current back-four then could look a lot different on the opening game of next season, which looks likely to be in the Premier League.

Gomez would be a fine addition to the squad and at 24, he still has plenty of footballing years ahead of him.