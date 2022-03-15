West Brom are set to welcome back January arrival Daryl Dike after this month’s international break.

Dike, 21, joined West Brom on a permanent deal from Orlando City in the January transfer window. But the USMNT man featured just twice before picking up a significant hamstring injury, ruling him out until the end of this month.

And Bruce confirmed recently that Dike is set to return at the end of this month, after the upcoming international break.

Big task for Bruce…

Bruce isn’t known as a manager who plays the most attractive or attacking football. Getting the best out of Dike then could potentially be a difficult task, and it could be difficult for Dike to flourish playing in Bruce’s West Brom set-up.

Failing to get the best out of a £7million signing, who arrived at the club with so much hope and expectation, could pile more misery on Bruce’s tenure at the club and so making sure he can finish the season strongly and go into the next campaign on a high is an absolute must.

Speaking to the club after Dike’s arrival, former manager Valerien Ismael said of the youngster:

“Dike has everything we need from the No.9 position. He has energy, strength – he challenges defenders – and he scores goals.

“I worked with him at Barnsley and I know him very well. He has the mentality. He is 21 years old and is still a young player – but he has a lot of experience.”

Dike really is the complete package. A striker with pace, power and his finishing ability, and his age too, really is something to behold, and West Brom certainly did very well to get the deal across the line so soon into the January transfer window.

Bruce is known to prefer a target man striker. Andy Carroll looks a favoured name under the former Newcastle boss and so he may have to adjust his starting set-up to accommodate Dike.

If he can find a way of getting him scoring then it’ll give West Brom a whole new edge in the Championship – they’ve lacked an out and out goalscorer at times this season but Dike could be just that, and he could easily score 20 or more goals in a full Championship season playing in the right team.

There’s a lot of spinning plates for Bruce at The Hawthorns right now and getting Dike fit and firing is just one of them.