QPR boss Mark Warburton has defended Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe, saying he is ‘disappointed’ as some of the headlines and questions put against the two managers recently.

Howe arrived at Newcastle United shortly after the club were taken over by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

It immediately made Newcastle United one of the wealthiest sports teams in the entire world and details of the takeover, and about those at the fore of takeover, have since been deemed controversial by many.

Chelsea meanwhile have been thrust into chaos after it was revealed that Roman Abramovich was looking to sell the club.

The Russian billionaire has since been sanctioned by the UK government, meaning Chelsea can’t sign new players, offer out new contracts, and much more – the club is not even allowed to sell matchday tickets or pay for travel expenses.

And now, speaking on talkSPORT, Warburton has defended Newcastle United boss Howe and Chelsea’s Tuchel after recent headlines have looked to drum up yet more controversy surrounding the two and their clubs.

One specific example was when Howe was asked a question of non-footballing incidents in Saudi Arabia whilst Tuchel was also questioned on the potential of a Saudi takeover at Chelsea.

“I was disheartened by some of the questions being put to him and the headlines,” Warburton said earlier today.

“I wonder where this will stop, in terms of where you get your petrol from or what products you buy from shops, do you check the background of the products, your oil, your gas.

“Do you not take the gas because it comes from Russia? I saw Thomas Tuchel and Pep as well [being asked similar questions], these guys are represent their club with dignity and respect. I think they deserve a bit back because they are being taken to areas which I don’t think are appropriate right now.

“That does not, for one second, understate the importance of global events going on right now. I just think that when football managers go up there, they are not saying they are ignoring the problems, but they’ve been brought before them to talk about football.

“If they want a politician to go up, or the club board, that’s a different proposition. I’m sure with these guys, like Eddie Howe, comes out to speak then he comes to speak about football.

“I think people realise that and are using it as an opportunity to gain themselves some headlines, which I find disappointing.”

Warburton is an intelligent person. The QPR boss has a background in finance and has always spoken well before and after games.

His comments have their foundations but like anything today, it will split opinion. Sky Sports duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have both spoken out to say that Howe should answer these questions on Saudi Arabia.

Like Warburton says, football shouldn’t divert away from the difficult topics and questions. But people like Howe or Tuchel shouldn’t be put on the spot to answer those difficult questions on behalf of their globally-recognised clubs, with their answers having potentially profound impacts.