Wigan Athletic boss Liam Richardson has urged star attacker Callum Lang to calm down after receiving his 10th yellow card of the campaign.

The former Oldham Athletic loan star received another booking in Saturday’s clash against fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons.

With the Latics striving for automatic promotion, the 23-year-old will be unavailable for their clash against Crewe Alexandra and trip to Burton Albion.

Despite Lang’s absence, Richardson still occupies a plethora of attacking options at his disposal with former Peterborough United attacker Gwion Edwards or Josh Magennis likely to deputise in Lang’s absence.

Speaking via Wigan Today, the Wigan boss spoke about Lang’s absence while highlighting some of Wigan’s experienced pro’s he could learn from, saying:

“Callum will be as disappointed as anyone, because it’s a learning curve he’s on.

“He’ll look at players like Jack Whatmough and Curtis Tilt, who have contacts every three or four minutes, and they’re both on a very low number of bookings.

“If I don’t help him, he’ll never learn and between us we’ll get it right. It’s a blow to be without him, but that’s why you’ve got a squad.

“At the same time, it’s up to someone else to come in and show what they can do.”

Outstanding Lang…

After last season’s breakthrough campaign, Lang has kicked on again and has now surpassed his numbers from last season already.

With 15 goals and six assists to his name in all competitions so far, the forward’s eye-for-goal and tactical flexibility has ensured he has become a regular in Richardson’s side.

Featuring in all four forward positions, Lang has mainly featured off the right-wing scoring seven goals from that position respectively.

Averaging 2.2 shots per 90 while being fouled 1.7 times (WhoScored), the former Shrewsbury Town man has been too hot to handle for many League One defences so far.

With the League One season nearing its conclusion, the Latics remain in a great position to clinch automatic promotion with three games in hand on third placed MK Dons who also have 73 points.