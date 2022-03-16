Coventry City host Hull City tonight in a Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

While the Sky Blues are still in the fight for a play-off finish, it looks as though Hull City will be playing Championship football next season.

Shota Arveladze’s side are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone and sit in 20th place heading into their clash with Coventry City. Mark Robins’ side had dropped out of the play-offs but some strong results have brought them back into the fight, leaving the, three points away from the top-six in 10th.

Now, ahead of the clash between the two sides, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“This is a great chance for Coventry City to make up some ground on the play-off spots, and I think they’ll do just that.

“Although Hull have been tough to beat on the road, the Sky Blues’ home support has helped carry them to important wins already this season, and with Viktor Gyokeres back to his influential best against Sheffield United, Arveladze’s back line could be in for a challenging night.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Hull City

Harry Mail (@Harry_Mail1)

“Coventry are only three points off the play-offs and will see this as a great opportunity to close the gap on the top six. They battered Sheffield United 4-1 in their last game and will be in confident mood.

“Hull are actually better away from home and this isn’t an easy game for Mark Robins’ side. The Tigers haven’t lost in their past four trips on the road against Sheffield United, QPR, Peterborough United and Birmingham City.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Hull City

Andy McCormac

“Coventry City vs Hull City provides the Sky Blues with a springboard to launch themselves towards the play-offs.

“Coventry can be free-scoring at home – four goals scored against Sheffield United last time out should give the Tigers warning of what is possible. Hull are 13 points clear of the drop zone now, but whilst they are capable of a surprise, I can’t see it happening here.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Hull City