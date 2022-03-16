QPR host Nottingham Forest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tonight in a clash between two Championship play-off hopefuls.

With three points tonight, Nottingham Forest could climb into the play-off spots and would move within one point of their opponents QPR.

Forest head into the tie fresh off the back of a 4-0 win over Reading, but QPR are riding some momentum of their own having picked up a much-needed win over Luton Town. The win for Mark Warburton’s men puts them in 4th, with the battle for the play-offs hotting up.

Now, with two play-off hunting sides meeting tonight, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“You get the feeling that something special is happening at the City Ground this season. The atmosphere around the club has helped Steve Cooper’s side surge up the Championship table, and although a few draws have slowed them slightly, they are in with a serious shout of a top-six finish.

“As for QPR, recent form has faltered somewhat, leading to some understandable nerves among supporters, but they too could achieve something big this season.

“With the two sides meeting tonight, I think they will take a point each in an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: QPR 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Forest have been a bogey team for QPR in recent years. The R’s don’t have a good record against Forest but going into this game on the back of that fight-back against Luton Town, they should have a lot more confidence.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for them. Cooper’s Forest meanwhile have been in fine form of late and they’ll be hoping to extend their unbeaten run, and keep the pace on the top two.

“Both sides have the players capable to do damage to the other side tonight, so I’m predicting a score draw.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 QPR

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“With QPR getting back to winning ways on Sunday, they’ll be looking to go all out this game to continue climbing the table. Striker Andre Gray will definitely be a threat after an impressive performance in his last outing.

“Forest will look to build on a really impressive 4-0 win last time out. Keinan Davis will always be a threat under Steve Cooper and QPR definitely won’t have an easy night in store.

“I think this’ll be a fairly comfortable outing for Forest and I’m predicting them to win.”

Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Nottingham Forest