Burton Albion bought in striker Christian Saydee after the untimely recall of Dan Jebbison from Sheffield United.

The 19-year-old has a clear physical presence and showed this just moments into his Burton Albion debut, bullying the Sheffield Wednesday defence and almost breaking the post with a ferocious shot.

Although Saydee is yet to score for his loan side, his performances when given the opportunity are one of a brute force that can certainly go far.

What Saydee offers

It has to be admired when such a young player can come on to the pitch and have the confidence to take on League One defenders.

He is hard to remove off the ball, possesses sheer strength and power in both feet. He has been very unfortunate in front of goal, hitting the woodwork three times since joining and it appears only a matter of time before he finally breaks his duct.

How does he fit in

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reluctant to giving the youngster a run of games, especially since the introduction of Oumar Niasse.

But, Saydee and Niasse could form an exhilarating partnership for the business end of the season. The pair combined extremely well for the Brewers’ winner versus Fleetwood Town last weekend.

Would Bournemouth let him go?

Bournemouth are looking to make a return to the Premier League and so will no doubt recruit heavily to try and secure their place in the top tier of English football.

With this in mind it will prove difficult in terms of game time for Saydee and it wouldn’t be a surprise to head out the exit door again.