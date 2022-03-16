Millwall host Huddersfield Town tonight in a clash between two of the Championship’s surprise promotion contenders.

Huddersfield Town’s stunning form over the past few months has seen them rise to 3rd place, putting them in with a chance of a top-two finish.

As for Millwall, their strong performances have kept them in with a fighting chance of breaking into the play-off spots. Gary Rowett’s men sit in 11th and could move level on points with 6th place if they emerge victorious at The Den tonight.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the clash…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“There are no sides that have collected more points from the last six games than Millwall or Huddersfield Town. Both have 14 points from a possible 18 and tonight, they meet.

“The Den has been a fortress for the Lions in recent months but the Terriers have been strong on the road, so there really isn’t much to split these two sides. The Championship loves throwing up a surprise result now and then, but I think this one will end up in a draw.

“Neither side would be too disappointed with a point either.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Millwall don’t concede goals and Gary Rowett’s side are extremely well drilled these days. They haven’t conceded in their past four games and have let in only one in their past six meaning Huddersfield are in for a difficult evening.

“The Terriers looked well on their way to another win in their last game against West Brom but will feel like they threw away the three points. We will see what they are truly made of against the Lions and if they can bounce back.”

Score prediction: Millwall 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Millwall are dark horses for a top-six spot after their resurgent run of form. They’ve gone about their business quietly all season and Gary Rowett should be immensely proud of the position that he’s got his side in.

“But they go up against the league’s surprise package this season in Huddersfield Town. The Terriers have failed to drop out of the top-six and actually look like automatic promotion contenders under Carlos Corberan.

“There’s very little to split these two in-form sides and I can see this being a close and cagey affair.”

Score prediction: Millwall 1-1 Huddersfield Town