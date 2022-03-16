Peterborough United host Swansea City on Wednesday night as both sides look to pick up all three points.

Another season of Championship football awaits Russell Martin’s Swansea City side, with the club sat in 16th. Despite the fact their season looks over, the Swans will be hoping to get back to winning ways after consecutive defeats.

As for Peterborough United, they are propping up the table in 24th place and are in desperate need of three points if they want a chance of staying up.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Peterborough United’s season has been one to forget.

“Supporters and those at the club waited so long for a shot at Championship football again, and it just hasn’t gone to plan. As for Swansea, they’re still in the early stages of what looks as though will be a rebuilding process under Martin, and the positive signs of what is to come for the Swans have started to appear.

“However, the visitors haven’t been great on the road, and Posh are in dire need of a win. The Championship has the ability to throw up surprises, and I think a shock awaits here.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 2-1 Swansea City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Peterborough look destined to return to League One this season, so for Grant McCann it’s all about preparing for the next campaign.

“He should use the games between now and the end of the campaign to ready some of his younger players for the next season and if he does that, it’d be an easy win for the Swans – if he names a full-strength side, it would likely be an easy win for the Swans still.

“Swansea City have made a lot of positive steps this season. Although their league position doesn’t suggest so, Russell Martin is doing a fine job and if his attacking players in Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi turn up tonight, it could be an entertaining night for the travelling Welsh fans.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 0-3 Swansea City

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Peterborough did well to get a point late on against Stoke City in their last game but are still six points from safety. Grant McCann’s side face an uphill battle to survive in the Championship and have had a difficult season after going up from League One last term.

“The Posh will struggle against Swansea’s possession-based game and despite suffering a few heavy defeats recently, Russell Martin’s men should have too much for their opponents in this one.”

Score prediction: Peterborough United 1-2 Swansea City