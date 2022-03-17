Nottingham Forest outcast Carl Jenkinson signed for Australian A-League side Melbourne City on loan in January.

Despite the 30-year-old being told he was free to leave in the summer, Jenkinson had to wait until January before sealing his temporary exit away from the City Ground.

After signing for Forest in 2019, the single-capped England international failed to replicate the promise he showed previously in his career with injury issues also hampering his development.

The Charlton Athletic academy prospect, who signed for Arsenal in 2011, featured 70 times for the Gunners whilst accumulating loan experiences at West Ham and Birmingham City prior to his Forest arrival.

Surprisingly outlasting former Forest bosses’ Sabri Lamouchi and Chris Hughton respectively, the full-back has only managed 15 appearances in the famous red jersey.

Since his departure, Jenkinson has made 12 appearances for Melbourne in a right-back position. He has also scored two goals coming against Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.

His side are currently sitting joint top of the A-League along side Western United who occupy two games in hand.

Any way back for Jenkinson at Forest?

Despite showcasing an improvement in Australia, it seems Steve Cooper shares the same opinion of his predecessors that Jenkinson’s time at the club has run its course.

With the 30-year-old’s deal due to expire in the summer also, the prospect of a new deal seems highly unlikely.

Currently sitting 9th in the Championship and just two points off 6th placed Sheffield United, Cooper already has one of the division’s finest performers in Jenkinson’s position in Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence.

What the future might hold for Jenkinson then remains to be seen.