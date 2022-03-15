Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has explained his reasoning behind the lack of playing time for defender Grant Hall, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough signed Hall at the start of last season and he was an integral part of the back four under previous boss Neil Warnock.

However, since Wilder took the reigns in November last year, Hall is yet to play a minute for Boro.

This is partly due to intermittent injuries sustained by the 30-year-old, but also because of the fine form of the players ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Boro boss has opted for his tried and tested 3-5-2 formation with Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, and Paddy McNair the go-to trio at centre-back. Providing back-up Wilder has preferred to select the experienced veterans Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier on the bench.

This means there hasn’t been a place for Hall even as a substitute in recent weeks, with Hall not having even been on the bench in the last 11 games.

Wilder was asked about the situation and his reasoning behind it by Teesside Live this week.

“Grant is part of the group. He’s had a couple of little issues but he is back involved now and back part of the group,” confirmed the Middlesbrough manager.

“It has been quite difficult because of the form of Dael Fry. We don’t really need two centre-halves on the bench and so Sol has taken that spot, and of course, you’re trying to cover bases.

“Lee Peltier has an important role to play and there are a couple of lads that can move and be flexible for us.

“I do like three forwards on the bench too, so three forwards, a midfield player, a goalkeeper… it makes it difficult.”

But Wilder did say that the former Queens Park Rangers captain will play a part for the Teessiders in the final run in of the campaign.

“But Grant has an important role to play between now and the end of the season,” he confirmed.

It is likely he won’t be involved when Middlesbrough travel to Birmingham City this evening. Fry and McNair will line up alongside Dijksteel if he returns from illness, or Peltier if not. Bamba will again likely be the back-up.