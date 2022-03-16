Luton Town and Preston North End meet on Wednesday night, with both sides still in the fight for the play-offs.

While the Hatters are far more amongst it, the Lilywhites will fancy their chances of a late charge for the top-six.

Nathan Jones’ side currently sit in 7th place, tied on points with 6th placed Sheffield United on 57 points. As for Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End, they are six points back down in 13th, but a win would put them within three points of Luton Town.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s staff members have issued their predictions for the game…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Ryan Lowe has made Preston North End a very difficult team to beat, both on the road and back at Deepdale.

“They travel to Kenilworth Road, which has been a bit of a fortress for Luton Town, excluding their recent loss to QPR. The combination of a side strong at home and a team in form away from home makes for a difficult one to predict.

“I don’t think there will be anything to split the two sides, but a piece of individual magic could be the difference.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 0-0 Preston North End

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Luton will be desperate to bounce back from their defeat to QPR last time out and there is no better opportunity to rise back into the top six than a win over Preston.

“Ryan Lowe’s side are unbeaten in their last four outings though and still have an outside chance of making the play-offs if they can carry on their run of form. They are a solid side and will be very tough opponents for the Hatters.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Preston North End

Luke Walsh (@WalshJourno)

“Luton Town are desperately looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at home to QPR on Sunday lunchtime when they host Preston North End, who themselves are still within touching distance of making a play-off push along with the Hatters.

“Nathan Jones believes that he can pull the home side through to the play-offs, and I believe he can do it. With QPR being a blip in their current run of form, Luton will be able to pick up where they left off.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-0 Preston North End