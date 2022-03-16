Cardiff City host Stoke City in Championship action on Wednesday night, with both sides determined to take all three points.

Both sides look destined for mid-table finishes this season – though one will be happier than the other about their current standing.

Cardiff City have successful risen up and away from the relegation zone under Steve Morison, while Stoke City have seen another push for promotion fall apart. The hosts now sit in 17th while the visitors occupy 15th, but they could be tied on points after their upcoming meeting.

Ahead of the clash, some of The72’s staff members have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“It’s all fallen apart at Stoke City – only Peterborough United have collected less points than the Potters from their last six games.

“The Bluebirds, on the other hand, have started to fly under Morison. Now three unbeaten, they would move level on points with Stoke with a win here, and I think they’ll get exactly that.

“Ryan Wintle has been like a metronome in the middle of the park, and I think he’ll be influential once again tonight.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-0 Stoke City

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Cardiff have got a bit more about them under Steve Morison. They have some proven goal-scorers in their ranks in Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu and they actually have a bit of flair about them now.

“Stoke meanwhile are in free-fall and have been for the past few weeks now. Michael O’Neill has seemingly lost the trust of the fans and the players and he looks to be clinging onto his job.

“Given both teams’ form going into this one, and the situation at Stoke, I can see Cardiff edging this one.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Stoke City

Will Gregory (@Billygregz1927)

“Cardiff will be hoping to be more clinical in front of goal than they been at home in recent times. Their home performances have been much improved since Steve Morison took over as manager.

“Ryan Wintle has been solid in midfield since returning from Blackpool in January and could end up being the difference if Cardiff want to keep a clean sheet. Stoke City have had a lacklustre season and have been poor on the road recently and I personally think that their poor away form will continue.

“Lewis Baker could prove to be important having scored a goal in the Potters’ last two games.”

Score Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Stoke City