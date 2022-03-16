Sheffield United travel to Bloomfield Road to face in-form Blackpool on Wednesday night.

Blackpool are riding a three-game winning streak heading into tonight’s clash with Sheffield United, while the visitors will be determined to get back on track after only one win in their last four.

The Blades may need the win if they want to retain their spot in the play-offs, while Neil Critchley’s men would move within three points of Sheffield United and potentially three points away from the top-six.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s staff members have issued their predictions…

James Ray (@_jamesrray)

“Blackpool are not giving up hope of breaking into the play-offs yet, and with teams like Sheffield United stuttering, there’s no reason why they should.

“The Seasiders have the wind in their sails while the Blades are in need of a return to winning ways, but I don’t think they’ll get that win here.

“Critchley has helped turn Bloomfield Road into somewhat of a fortress and I think they’ll have enough to secure a point here.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Sheffield United

Ollie Chesters (@olliech18)

“Blackpool are looking really strong coming into this game, with some amazing defensive performances in the last few games. Charlie Kirk and Gary Madine will be offensive threats going into this game for Blackpool with Ekpiteta locking up the defence.

“With Sheffield United looking to keep their spot in the play-offs they will stop at nothing to get three points in this one. Morgan Gibbs-White will be a massive threat for Blackpool’s defence and I think he might get involved with a goal.

“I think this’ll be a close one but Blackpool will just edge it.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-1 Sheffield United

Finlay Openshaw (@FinlaayO)

“The clash sees two evenly matched teams meet, with only six points between them in the table.

“Both will be looking to make the top-six at the end of the season. The Blades will be keen to bounce back after a humbling defeat to Coventry whereas the Tangerines are on the hunt for four wins on the spin.

“I think there will be nothing to separate the two sides in an entertaining match.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Sheffield United