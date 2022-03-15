Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey has marked his return to the action with a goal for the U23s this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic have started the midfielder for their development squad against Watford today and he has scored a goal after just 25 seconds (see tweet below).

1' GOAL! Jake Forster-Caskey marks his return by scoring within 25 seconds!#wfc 0 #cafc 1 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 15, 2022

Forster-Casey, 27, has been sidelined for the whole of this season to date with an ACL injury that he sustained at the end of the last campaign against Lincoln City.

He has recently returned to first-team training after his lengthy absence and is picking up some valuable game time for the U23s now.

Boost for Charlton

Charlton will be hoping they can see him return to the side for the final stage of the season as they look to climb away from any potential danger.

Forster-Casey moved to The Valley back in 2017 and has since been a great servant to the club, scoring 23 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions to date.

He is out of contract this summer but the London club hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Prior to his move to the Addicks, he had played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Oxford United, MK Dons and Rotherham United.

Johnnie Jackson’s side are in action this evening at home to Gillingham as they look to get back to winning ways. They haven’t won in their last seven league matches and have slipped down to 17th in the table, seven points above the drop zone with 10 games left to play.