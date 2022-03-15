QPR manager Mark Warburton says that Lyndon Dykes could make his return v Fulham at the start of next month.

Dykes, 26, has missed the last five outings for QPR with a hamstring injury.

The Scottish international started the season in fine form for both club and country having scored eight in the Championship this season, making him QPR’s joint-highest scorer in the league with Ilias Chair.

After netting 12 in 42 league outings last season, Dykes has split opinion this time round with some inconsistent veins of form, though his recent absence has certainly left Warburton shirt on attacking options.

And speaking to qpr.co.uk ahead of tomorrow night’s Championship clash v Nottingham Forest, Warburton gave this injury update on the Scot:

“He has had a few niggles, I hoped he would have been available earlier but he’s had a small hamstring issue and we will hopefully look to get him back for Fulham and for the vitally important run in which is to come in the next few weeks.”

A timely return…

QPR have lacked an out and out scorer this season. Warburton have three proven strikers in Charlie Austin, Andre Gray and Dykes at his disposal, but the trio have scored just 19 goals between them in the Championship.

Dykes has all the qualities of a Championship striker – he’s robust, physical and can score a variety of goals. He suits Warburton’s footballing philosophy and well he’s on his game, he can be unplayable.

Warburton will be praying that Dykes can make a swift return to action and get back up to speed for a potential play-off bout.

Tomorrow night’s game v Nottingham Forest will be another testing one for the R’s, but a win for them would cement their spot in the play-offs with only a few more weeks of the season remaining.