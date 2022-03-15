Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall’s performances for Steve Cooper’s side haven’t gone unnoticed, with West Ham heavily linked.

The Sun has claimed that the Hammers are stepping up their pursuit of the Nottingham Forest academy graduate with a view to bringing him to the London Stadium in the summer.

Amid the reports of West Ham’s increased interest, Claret and Hugh has claimed that the Premier League side could look to include young left-back Emmanuel Longelo as part of the deal.

Claret and Hugh’s report adds that Nottingham Forest made a bid to sign Longelo in January and the player is ‘desperate’ to play more first-team football.

The 21-year-old has played only twice for West Ham’s senior side, with the vast majority of his game time to date coming for the club’s U23s. The attack-minded left-back has played 66 times for West Ham’s U23s and 34 times for the U18s, contributing a total of eight goals and 14 assists in the process.

Amid the rumours Longelo could be included in West Ham’s bid for Worrall, take a look at what the young left-back has to offer below.