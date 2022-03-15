Derby County youngster Eiran Cashin has been called up to the Republic of Ireland U21 squad for their upcoming 2023 UEFA U21 European Championships qualifier against Sweden U21.

Cashin, 20, has become a standout player in Wayne Rooney’s Derby County starting XI.

The centre-back has featured 10 times in the Championship this season but has started and played every minute of the past six league fixtures.

Having earned high-praise from his manager last weekend, the Irishman has now received his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland U21 side for their upcoming fixture v Sweden’s U21 side later this month.

Speaking to RamsTV after Derby County’s defeat at Bournemouth last weekend, Rooney had the following to say on Cashin:

“I think Cashin has been incredible. He’s come in again today and I think he’s been incredible. His performances are way beyond his years – he deserves a lot of praise.”

On the up…

Cashin has become a huge favourite among Derby supporters but more importantly, he’s earning his spot in the starting side through merit.

He’s all the hallmark qualities of a modern day centre-back and he’s become an important player for the Rams, learning and playing alongside the veteran that is Curtis Davies.

Rooney and the Rams faithful should be proud to see Cashin earn his first U21 call-up. He’s played for his nation’s U18 side previously but this upcoming experience will give him some quality experience.

Derby County travel to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tonight – it’s another huge game for both sides with a win able to see the Rams go just two points away from safety.

Reading in 21st travel to Bournemouth.