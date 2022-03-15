Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has suggested that he will be looking to ‘bridge the gap’ to try and strike the right balance between youth and experience ahead of next season’s campaign.

The former Millwall striker has impressed during his time in the Welsh capital and has been rewarded with a new deal for his efforts.

His recruitment in the January transfer window has certainly seen Cardiff City improve in both performances and results along with the development of some of the Bluebirds’ talented youngsters.

Academy trio Joel Baglan, Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies have all been managed extremely well by Morison, whose ambition of developing young players is clear for all to see.

With senior players such as Marlon Pack, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks and Alex Smithies all seeing their contracts expire at the end of the campaign, it seems Morison’s first task will be to add some more experience to his core of young talent.

Following a fine run of results, Cardiff City are almost certain to be applying their trade in the Championship next season after initially being involved in a relegation battle before Morisons’ tenure.

Speaking about the prospect of a busy summer transfer window, Morison confirmed that the club will be looking to balance the age difference between the squad.

“We need to bridge the gap. We need a more blended group. We need to have a few older heads,” Morison outlined.

“Perry (Ng) is the only one who is actually in the middle ages. You go top end and then we go really young. We need to bridge the gap of the whole squad.

“That’s what we will be looking to do, have a more blended group, which will really help the younger players at the bottom end to develop at the right time and not to have too much pressure on them.”

Academy talents have provide an exciting platform to build upon…

With attacking midfielder Colwil and speedster Davies providing real freedom and energy to the Bluebirds’ ranks this season, you wonder who could be the next talent to make their mark ahead of next season.

Oliver Denham could be someone whose name most Championship fans recognise next season with the 18-year-old defender signing a new deal at the club until the summer of 2024. His FA Cup performance at Anfield against Liverpool caught the attention of many with his composure and decision-making impressing at such a young age.

Eli King is another youngster who could see more regular game time under Morison next season who’s also impressed with cameo performances from the bench.

A regular for the club’s development sides, while making two Championship appearances so far this season, the 19-year-old has impressed with his all-round game while displaying a competent passing range.