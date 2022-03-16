Sheffield United are preparing for a trip to the seaside as their next Championship outing sees them travel to Blackpool tonight.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently teeter on the brink of the top-six and one more bad result could see them fall out of the play-off spots.

Heckingbottom has turned his side’s chances round since Slavisa Jokanovic’s dismissal back in November and despite doubts over the appointment, he seems to have given his chance the hope of an instant return to the Premier League.

Blackpool are enjoying a successful first year in the Championship following their play-off promotion last time out. They currently sit 12th and only six points off the top-six. A win against the Blades would cut that gap to three.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United are currently going through something of an injury crisis with a number of key players missing or doubtful.

Oli McBurnie was forced off with a dead leg during their 4-1 defeat to Coventry City and Heckingbottom admits it’s a ‘worry’ for him.

There is a chance McBurnie may have shaken this one off and be ready in time for tonight.

Charlie Goode was set to return last week, however swelling to his knee during training has set his return back, and his return date is unknown following this setback.

Chris Basham suffered a medial collateral ligament injury and Heckingbottom said he won’t be back before the international break.

David McGoldrick suffered an injury to his thigh muscle back in February and the 34-year-old has been out since.

John Fleck injured his groin earlier this month, however he is expected to be available for selection this evening.

Ben Davies also picked up a muscle injury and missed last Saturday, however Heckingbottom is hopeful he’ll be back for the Blackpool clash.

Rhian Brewster suffered an unfortunate hamstring injury in late January and isn’t expected to feature again for the Blades this season.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Robinson

Egan

Davies

Osborn

Berge

Norwood

Fleck

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

Sharp

If Fleck is available, we could see Heckingbottom putting him straight in as he will know how important this final run-in is.

An instant return?

Due to their long injury list, Sheffield United’s squad can only get stronger and they’ll be hopeful that’ll happen when it matters most.

A win for the Blades would see them cement their place in and around the top-six, with Middlesbrough currently sitting two points and a place ahead of them in 6th.