Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz has his sights set on returning from injury after the upcoming international break.

That’s according to Football Insider, whose report states that the 22-year-old hopes to feature in Blackburn Rovers’ clash with fellow play-off hopefuls Coventry City on April 2nd.

Brereton Diaz has been out of action for a month now, with his last appearance coming in the 0-0 draw with West Brom on Valentine’s Day. He sustained the injury in the uneventful draw and, despite being named in Chile’s squad for their upcoming fixtures, will reportedly miss international duty with La Roja.

🇨🇱⚽ Listos para la lucha… esta es la nómina de #LaRoja para la doble fecha de clasificatorias ante Brasil y Uruguay 💯🔝 Revisa los 27 futbolistas citados por Martín Lasarte y que se sumarán al trabajo de la Selección en Juan Pinto Durán.#VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/Ux3BYjYjKf — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) March 14, 2022

A date to look forward to

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping Brereton Diaz can be at his best once he returns from injury given their struggles in front of goal in recent months.

In the time the Chilean star has been out, Tony Mowbray’s side have scored just once in five games. That being said, Brereton Diaz is yet to score a Championship goal in 2022 himself, with his last striker coming in the 2-1 win over Barnsley on December 29th.

Injury means he has only started five times since then, but it will be hoped that his return can help get the goals flowing again.

Although Blackburn Rovers remain in 5th place, their form over the past few months has left fans nervous. The likes of Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have all made up ground, leaving Rovers at risk of dropping out of the top-six completely when it once looked like they would be battling for automatic promotion.

Before the international break, and before Brereton Diaz hopes to return, they have two very winnable games.

Mowbray and co host Derby County at Ewood Park on Tuesday night, with the Rams seriously struggling on the road. Then, Rovers travel down to Berkshire to face another relegation candidate in Reading.