Millwall centre-back Shaun Hutchinson has suffered a setback in his injury rehabilitation.

Hutchinson, 31, has been missing from the last three games after withdrawing from the action against Sheffield United towards the end of February.

The defender suffered a calf strain, but it was hoped that he would be fit to feature by at least the weekend, when Millwall travel to Stanley Matthews Way to face Stoke City away from home.

However, it has now emerged from the South London Press that Hutchinson has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation, seemingly extending his absence.

There is no mention of a potential return date following Hutchinson’s setback, but it will be hoped that he can come back sooner rather than later as the Lions make a late charge for the Championship play-off spots.

Rowett’s defensive options

Millwall’s defence has been pivotal to their success this season, managing to keep four consecutive clean sheets.

It seems highly likely that Rowett will call on the same back three as he has for the last three games – Jake Cooper, Murray Wallace and Daniel Ballard.

With Hutchinson out, Hayden Muller and Alex Pearce will likely be the options off the bench. Versatile ace George Evans, who can play as a centre-back or in defensive midfield, has also suffered a calf strain though, meaning that he is set to miss the midweek trip to Huddersfield Town.

Regardless of who lines up in defence, this is a vital game for Millwall. A win could see them move level with 6th place, so it will be hoped that they can defeat the Terriers and bring an end to their long-running unbeaten streak.