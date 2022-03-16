Huddersfield Town face Millwall away from home in the Championship this evening.

The Terriers currently sit 3rd in the Championship and if results were to go their way, they could find themselves in the automatic promotion places by the end of tonight’s games.

Head coach Carlos Corberán has turned Huddersfield Town’s fortunes around since their 20th place finish last time out. Huddersfield Town now find themselves fighting for promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 2019.

This evening won’t be easy though, as Millwall sit mid-table and unbeaten in their previous seven outings. In those seven games they’ve managed to keep an impressive five clean sheets and place themselves in a position where a win tonight could see them rise level with the top-six.

Huddersfield Town team news

Josh Koroma is expected to be back in contention following an illness which kept him out of their last three outings.

Carel Eiting has missed a few training sessions due to a cut on his foot, however the Terriers boss remains hopeful he’ll be available for selection.

Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo remain out with knee injuries and Ryan Schofield is also a longer team absence with an injured shoulder.

Tom Lees and Ollie Turton are one caution away from a suspension.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Turton

Pearson

Lees

Toffolo

Sinani

Hogg

Russell

O’Brien

Thomas

Ward

Expect Huddersfield Town to remain unchanged following their 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion. Levi Colwill looks likely to start from the bench again to regain lost fitness when he was out due to an illness.

Back to the top?

There is no doubt this is the best Huddersfield Town have looked since dropping back into the second tier and there is an argument that they look even stronger than they did when they were promoted back in 2017.

However, despite league position, an away trip to a strong Millwall will never be an easy task. They have just as much to fight for and with time running out, every point counts.