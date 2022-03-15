Nottingham Forest are yet to enter into contract talks with Joe Worrall, despite ongoing links to the likes of West Ham and Everton.

Worrall, 25, is being heavily linked with a Premier League move ahead of this summer.

Recent reports in national media have suggested that West Ham will hand Worrall a Premier League lifeline should Forest miss out on promotion this season, with the likes of Everton also paying close attention.

The centre-back is out of contract in 2024. But Forest boss Steve Cooper says that Worrall’s contract situation is ‘not up for discussion’ despite intensifying links to the Premier League.

He told Nottinghamshire Live:

“There are other boys on longer-term contracts as well, who are not up for discussion at the moment because they are only a year or so into them – Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.”

Worrall has been linked with a Premier League for some time now. His performances this season have brought him to the attention of top flight clubs once again, having featured 28 times in the Championship this season.

He’s a hugely important player for Forest who currently sit in 9th place of the table – unbeaten in their last six league outings and sitting just two points outside the top-six.

Bids inevitable?

Nottingham Forest seem to be bracing themselves for summer bids for Worrall. He’s not the only player who could attract top flight offers either with Brennan Johnson having received offers in January.

For Cooper and Forest then, they might just have to buckle down and wait to see what comes in over the summer.

They’re said to be asking for between £12million and £15million for Worrall, though the Hammers could yet gift them January target Emmanuel Longelo as part of the deal.

For Worrall, it seems like he’ll be playing Premier League football next season no matter how Forest perform in the final games of the campaign, and no matter his contract situation at the City Ground.