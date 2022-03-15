Bradford City are in action this evening away at Hartlepool United.

Bradford City will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after beating table toppers Forest Green Rovers in their last game.

Mark Hughes has now picked up his first win since taking over from Derek Adams at the third time of asking.

The Bantams are currently 15th in the League Two table and are five points behind tonight’s opponents.

Bradford team news

As per the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford will be without Alex Gilliead and Matty Daly because they have both picked up injuries.

On a more positive note, attacking pair Charles Vernam and Tom Elliott have returned to training and are close to making their respective returns.

Defender Liam Ridehalgh has missed the past seven games as the club follows concussion protocols with him, whilst Lee Angol remains sidelined but is expected to be back before the end of the season.

Predicted XI

Bass (GK)

Hendrie

Songo’o

O’Connor

Foulds

Evans

Watt

Sutton

Cooke

Walker

Cook

What now for Bradford?

Bradford’s chances of a late push for the play-offs this season are very slim as they currently lie 14 points off the top seven with 10 games left to play.

It is all about ending the campaign strongly now before they can start preparing for Hughes’ first full term this summer.

Hartlepool have had a strong first year back in the Football League and Graeme Lee has adapted well to his first managerial role after leaving his coaching role at Middlesbrough.