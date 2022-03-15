Huddersfield Town midfielder Carel Eiting has missed full training over the past few days, leaving him as a slight doubt for the midweek tie against Millwall.

Eiting, 24, returned to Huddersfield Town in the January transfer window, but he has struggled to get going so far.

The Dutchman has made four Championship appearances since his return to the John Smith’s Stadium, with all of those coming off the bench. In the 2-2 draw against West Brom, he remained an unused substitute, and there is now doubt surrounding his potential involvement against Millwall.

As reported by Yorkshire Live, Eiting has been left out of full training over the past few days.

A cut on his foot has limited his involvement in sessions, but it is hoped that he can train as usual on Tuesday ahead of the Terriers’ trip down to London to face Millwall at The Den.

Who could feature?

If Eiting isn’t deemed fit to feature, Carlos Corberan has some solid options still available in the middle of the park.

Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell and Lewis O’Brien all started against West Brom, with Duane Holmes and Tino Anjorin on the bench, so there’s plenty for the Spanish boss to pick from against the Lions.

Regardless of who is selected to start, Corberan and Huddersfield Town will be determined to take all three points. This is a big game in the Championship play-off picture – the Terriers would further strengthen their grip on a top-six spot with a win, while Millwall could move level on points with 6th place if results elsewhere go their way.