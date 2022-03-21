Callum McManaman signed for Tranmere Rovers from Australian club Melbourne Victory at the start of the season.

McManaman used to play in the Premier League with Wigan Athletic at his peak, he even picked up an FA Cup Final Man of the Match award against Manchester City in 2013.

The winger joined Rovers to replace outgoing wingers Corey Blackett-Taylor and Otis Khan and had major expectations upon his arrival at Prenton Park.

McManaman had spent a year away from English football in Australia after spending the 19/20 season with Championship club Luton Town.

Upon his return to the English divisions, he has not impressed so far for League Two club Tranmere. So far this season the 30-year-old has played 27 games in all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting one – which is underwhelming considering his ability and pedigree.

What the stats say…

According to WhoScored, McManaman ranks 17th out of all Tranmere Rovers players on average ratings with a score of 6.51. In his 27 Rovers games this season, he is averaging 1.2 shots per game and with only two goals to his name – this is pretty underwhelming.

The tricky winger has actually had a good season passing percentage-wise, placing 76.4% of his passes to the right target. Although his accuracy might look good, a lot of his passes end up in not a lot, only posing 0.5 key passes per game.

McMenamin has been fairly decent in the dribbling stats too, completing 1 dribble per game, this isn’t without its downsides though. He averages 1.5 bad controls per game and has been dispossessed 0.6 times per game.

Overall, McManaman has generally been poor this season and with him being out of contract at the end of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tranmere Rovers open the door for him to move on.