Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says Rory Watson’s contract situation will be dealt with in “due course”.

Scunthorpe United’s goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent this summer as things stand.

Watson, 26, has been the Iron’s number one this term and has made 37 appearances in all competitions.

His long-term future at the Sands Venue Stadium currently hangs in the balance though.

Hill has provided this update, as per an interview with BBC Humberside Sport: “His contract situation will be dealt with when it is appropriate to deal with. Decisions on players contracts will be made in due course.”

Asked whether Watson fits into the bracket of who are doing well at the moment: “Potentially. Every player has the potential to improve. There’s no question about that.”

Scunthorpe spell so far

Scunthorpe signed Watson in 2017 and he was loaned out to non-league side North Ferriby United in his first year at the club to gain some experience.

He then returned to the Iron and has since made the number one spot his own over the past couple of seasons.

The York-born stopper had a spell in the academy at Leeds United before switching to Hull City as a youngster. He then rose up through the youth ranks with the Tigers and actually had a loan spell with Scunny back in the 2015/16 season but didn’t make an appearance.

He has made the North Lincolnshire side his home now but it is yet to be known whether he will be sticking around for next term.

Scunthorpe are currently bottom of League Two and are staring down the barrel of a first ever relegation to the National League.

They lost 3-1 at home to Colchester United in their last game and are back in action tonight against Barrow.