West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said he has no “special plan” to deal with Fulham star Aleksandar Mitrovic when the two sides meet on Tuesday night.

Mitrovic is enjoying one of the best individual Championship campaigns any player ever has.

The Fulham talisman has already broken Ivan Toney’s goalscoring record and sits on 35 goals in 34 league games. His form in front of goal has helped the Cottagers climb to the summit of the table, sitting 12 points clear of 2nd placed Bournemouth with 10 games remaining.

However, West Brom aren’t making a special plan to keep Mitrovic quiet when the two sides meet on Tuesday night.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Baggies boss Bruce labelled the Serbian hotshot as “absolutely outstanding”, but said there will no particular plan to keep him quiet at The Hawthorns.

Here’s what he had to say on the striker:

“You can’t make a special plan, but I have to say he was the reason why Fulham got promoted a couple of years ago.

“At this level in particular, he’s absolutely outstanding. He’s a very good footballer, who leads the line exceptionally well, intelligent, and strong. 35 goals with 10 to play? That’s absolutely staggering isn’t it.

“We’ll have to defend well against him, it’s quite simple. We’ll have to make sure we’re alive in the box, because when he’s in there he’s a threat, in the air in particular. You’re asking your centre-halves to stop them all scoring every week, they’ll have to play well though.

“We’ll keep him quiet if we can.”

The task at hand…

Few Championship defenders can say they’ve kept Mitrovic quiet this season. But the scary thing about Fulham is the players around the big Serb too.

Preventing Mitrovic from scoring is one thing, but Marco Silva then has the likes of Harry Wilson, Bobby De-Cordova Reid, Neeskens Kebano, Fabio Carvalho and more to provide their own threat throughout.

It will be an uphill task for West Brom to take a result from this game, but Bruce will be hoping that the tide has started to turn after going two games without defeat. After defeating Hull City, the Baggies rallied to secure a late point against promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town last time out.