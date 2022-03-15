Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has confirmed he plans to speak with Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers over the future of loan star Daniel Iversen.

Iversen, 24, became a popular figure among Preston North End fans in his first spell with the club, and his performances since returning for a second spell have only further endeared him to the Deepdale faithful.

The Leicester City loanee has played 39 times this season, keeping 13 clean sheets, taking him to 22 clean sheets in 62 games for the club.

But with another loan spell in Lancashire approaching an end, the inevitable questions about a permanent deal have started to crop up.

Now, Lilywhites boss Lowe has confirmed that he plans to talk to Foxes manager Rodgers over Iversen, though insisted that he understands the 49-year-old may well have other things on his mind.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Lowe said:

“We definitely have to plan for the future without them until told otherwise, because they aren’t our players.

“I will speak to Brendan Rodgers about Daniel eventually – I know he is a busy man with other things on his mind, not worrying about me and Daniel Iversen.”

Lancs Live’s report adds that they understand Iversen would rather join a club permanently in the summer if he isn’t going to get regular game time at the King Power Stadium.

A permanent move to Deepdale beckons?

First-team chances back at Leicester City would likely be pretty limited, considering Iversen’s fellow Dane Kasper Schmeichel is still the go-to man in between the sticks.

Given how good the ‘keeper has been for Preston North End this season, a permanent move would surely be worth looking into.

However, there is still plenty of work and talking that needs to be done before anything can be agreed, with Lowe yet to talk to Rodgers and Leicester City yet to talk to Iversen about his future and what they have planned for him heading into next season.