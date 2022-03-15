Blackburn Rovers host Derby County in the Championship this evening.

Blackburn Rovers welcome Championship strugglers Derby County to Ewood Park tonight, in another huge game for either side.

Tony Mowbray’s men are vying for a spot in the Championship’s top-six come May whilst the Rams are fighting for their lives under Wayne Rooney, sitting in 23rd place of the table and five points adrift.

Speaking to Lancashire Telegraph ahead of tonight’s game, Mowbray previewed the clash and had his say on a former Rovers player in Tom Lawrence – the Welshman is now the captain at Derby County, and here’s what Mowbray had to say on him:

“Our fans will know Tom Lawrence for instance, cutting in from the left onto his right foot. He plays narrow and can shoot from 30 yards.”

Lawrence spent time on loan at Blackburn from Leicester City during the 2015/16 season, where he scored twice in 21 Championship outings under Paul Lambert for the majority of that campaign.

Elsewhere, Mowbray was full of praise for the depth within Rooney’s ranks. Derby County have had their hands tied in the transfer market this season but still, they boast a good group of players and Mowbray went on to say:

“I was surprised when I looked at their squad sheet really of how deep it goes – Kazim-Richards on the bench and Knight and young Sibley, some really good young footballers.

“They’re a dangerous team. They’re fighting for their lives and every ball will be contested. As we’re fighting to get points to keep us up in the top six, they’re fighting to get out of the bottom three.”

A huge game…

Derby County have lost four out of their last five now, whilst Rovers have won just once in their last nine Championship outings.

Championship survival seems to be slowly slipping away from the Rams whilst the top-six seems to be doing likewise for Blackburn, who remain in 5th place of the table but now have six teams within four points of them.

The Championship table is as open as it has been all season and so a win for either side tonight could prove influential on the final table – for Derby County though, a win tonight could see them move to within just two pints of safety with Reading travelling to 2nd place Bournemouth.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.