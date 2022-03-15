Fulham are reportedly among the sides that would be keen on Liverpool’s Joe Gomez if he becomes available in the summer.

Gomez, 24, is a highly-regarded centre-back and has already collected 11 England caps. But he has seen limited game time this season, playing only 14 times to help Liverpool to 2nd place in the Premier League.

And now, Graeme Bailey, writing for Anfield Watch, has reported that Gomez is fielding interest from elsewhere. It is said that Fulham are among those who would be interested in signing the former Charlton Athletic youngster in the summer, with Liverpool likely to have a decision to make over his future.

The report states that the defender is worried about his chances of earning a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad after limited game time this season, with little room for him in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

An ambitious target

Anfield Watch’s report states that the likes of Spurs, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton would also be interested in signing Gomez – that shows the calibre of player he is, so he would be a seriously ambitious target for soon-to-be-promoted Fulham.

Since making the move from The Valley to Anfield in the summer of 2015, the London-born centre-back has played 135 times for Liverpool.

He has struggled with injury problems at times, but his ability and potential have been clear to see.

Able to feature as a right-back too, Gomez has been an unused substitute in 15 Premier League games this season, so a move away may be best if he wants to play regular football elsewhere.