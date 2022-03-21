Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard has rediscovered his form and consistency over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Black Cats on a free in the summer following his departure from Huddersfield Town, just a few years after the huge sum of £12million was spent on the creative player.

His start to life at Sunderland began slowly as the former Norwich man caught Covid early on, which set his fitness back by some time.

He eventually began appearing for the first team and whilst his performances took a while to click, to most fans they could see the foundations of a very impressive player.

Pritchard doesn’t have much luck with injuries and found himself as one of only two players who were natural playing in that attacking midfield role. Pritchard finally got a consistent run in the side and showed why he was once valued at over £10million.

Nimble and quick on the ball, Pritchard has the ability to pick out an unlikely target better than most in the third tier. His set pieces have gained him a lot of success also, as the experienced midfielder currently sits on 14 goal contributions across all competitions so far.

What do the stats say?

At Sunderland this season, Pritchard averages 1.4 shots per game with 1.9 key passes per 90 minutes. The stats also suggest he’s a nightmare to defend against as the playmaker averages 1.5 fouls drawn per game (WhoScored).

Unfortunately for Wearsiders, Pritchard sustained an injury in their outing against Charlton Athletic earlier this month. He was subbed early after rolling his ankle in an accident head coach Alex Neil said was initially a ‘concern’ for him.

It seems, thankfully, that Pritchard will be back to full fitness earlier than expected. This comes as very welcoming news for Sunderland fans who have definitely seen their team suffer due to his absence.

Neil and Pritchard worked together at Norwich and already have a good understanding of how the other works. This means as soon as Pritchard is back firing, we may see an even more improved version as the Black Cats look to fire themselves out of the third tier.