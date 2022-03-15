West Brom manager Steve Bruce says Matt Phillips is recovering nicely following a foot injury, and could feature in an U23 game v Nottingham Forest alongside Daryl Dike next week.

Phillips, 31, has missed West Brom’s last seven fixtures in the Championship.

The Scottish international sustained a foot injury earlier in the year and was wearing a protective boot. But Baggies boss Bruce says that Phillips is near to a return to action for West Brom.

He told Birmingham Live ahead of tonight’s game v Fulham:

“It’s about time now that the healing process should be OK. I’m probably looking at him [Phillips] to join in at the end of this week.

“I’ve got in my mind, we play Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns a week today in the under-23s, so maybe that’s a game for (Daryl) Dike and him.”

Phillips is in his sixth season at West Brom. The former Blackpool and QPR man has racked up well over 150 league appearances for the club, including 23 in this campaign – he’s scored three and assisted two this season.

A welcome return…

Phillips has been a big miss for West Brom. Although he’s come under criticism at times this season, his presence and versatility in the squad has certainly been a miss for Bruce, who’s struggled since taking charge last month.

But after that win at Hull City and the draw against Huddersfield Town last time out, West Brom look to be finding some footing under the former Newcastle United boss, and they could yet frustrate league leaders Fulham at The Hawthorns tonight.

With 10 games of their season remaining, the return of both Phillips and Dike for the final games of the season will give West Brom a huge boost, and hopefully a few positive results will see them go into the pre-season in good spirits.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.