Barnsley loan man Domingos Quina says he is “really happy” at Oakwell and is enjoying his time there.

Barnsley swooped to sign the attacking midfielder on loan from Watford in January.

Quina, 22, spent the first-half of this season on loan at table toppers Fulham but struggled for game time with Marco Silva’s side.

He returned to Vicarage Road in the last transfer window and was given the green light to join the Tykes to get more game time.

The youngster has since impressed with Poya Asbaghi’s side and has made nine appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has said, as per their official club website:

“I think this is the most starts I’ve ever had in my career, so I’m really happy. The club gave me a chance, the manager has belief in what I can do, I’m playing in a position where I can be the best version of me, so I’m enjoying my time here, definitely.

“But I don’t just come here for that, for me. I came here to play and to achieve something. I don’t want to just play and get relegated. I hate losing. But I feel like I’m playing well, the team are playing well, we’re definitely improving and there’s good spirit in the dressing room. None of us want to fail.

“I leave it all out there on the pitch, I want to keep us in the Championship.”

Barnsley eyeing survival

Barnsley have been in decent form over the past month or so and have lost just twice in their past seven league games.

The Yorkshire outfit have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up now and are currently sat in 22nd place in the table, four points behind Reading with 10 games left to play.

They are in action this evening at home to Bristol City and will be looking to build on the draw they picked up against Fulham last time out.

Quina has turned into a shrewd signing for Barnsley and has injected more quality into their side. The former Portugal youth international has been with his parent club Watford since 2018 after joining them from West Ham United.

He has since made 37 appearance for the Hornets altogether and has also had a loan spell away at Granada in the past.