Fulham boss Marco Silva has admitted he is surprised by the struggles that tonight’s opponents West Brom have faced in the Championship this season.

Silva’s team make the trip to The Hawthorns tonight, looking to heap more misery on their opponents who have struggled since the turn of the year.

West Brom started the campaign brightly, going ten games unbeaten. But the pre-season favourites for promotion have fallen off the pace and are currently 14th in the Championship after being top at the end of September.

Since their defeat to Derby County on the 27th of December, West Brom have won two games. In an attempt to overturn this downfall they announced Steve Bruce as new manager on last month, replacing Valerien Ismael.

‘Not surprised’ in this competition…

Speaking to West London Sport, Silva said:

“Nothing really surprises me in this competition because it is so tough, but if you ask me if I expected them to be in the position they are now than I would say yes, I am surprised.”

The Championship is a fiercely competitive league but the struggles that West Brom have had have taken many by surprise.

Their struggles have been even more surprising given that their squad hasn’t changed that much since their relegation. This is something that Silva noted as well:

“Apart from two or three players that were there when they were relegated, they have most of the same squad and should be one of the contenders to be near the top.”

League leaders Fulham know that this game will still be a tough test for them, they will need to be at their very best to take three points back to London.

West Brom sit in 14th place of the Championship table as it stands. They have seven points between themselves and the top-six and a host of teams looking to snatch that 6th place spot come May, so a play-off surge looks to be out of the equation for Bruce.

Fulham meanwhile are steamrolling their way to the title and tonight’s game could be another routine win for them.

It kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.