Sunderland recruited Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle on loan in the summer transfer window, adding yet another prospect to their ranks.

Since his arrival, the 18-year-old has been majorly impressive. Doyle joined the club as a 17-year-old and has played over 3000 minutes of football this season (WhoScored).

His season-long loan started extremely brightly as he looked like a brute at the back, capable of playing both the ball playing and no-nonsense roles.

However, over time it seems the Manchester City prodigy was over-played and as a result of this, he seemed to lose his way slightly. His performances began to fall off slightly and new head coach Alex Neil reacted to this by resting the youngster for a few weeks.

Doyle’s role

As said before, Doyle can seemingly adapt to a number of different roles across the backline. He has featured as part of both a four and a five this season so far and demonstrated his class with his 73% pass success rate. As a central defender, this is a good statistic to boast.

He has also contributed to a number of goals this season so far with one goal and three assists to his name. His desire to take the ball and run through the thirds with it is what sets him apart from Sunderland’s other defenders, who more often than not opt for the safe ball sideways.

Doyle has also demonstrated an extreme passion for the club and clearly wears his heart on his sleeve, being involved in a number of scuffles already this campaign.

Could a deal be done?

Sunderland’s new recruitment and ownership team seem to have a profound relationship with the City Football Group and therefore, Manchester City.

They were able to secure this deal for Doyle as well as a deal in January for winger Patrick Roberts, both arriving from the blue side of Manchester.

Former Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson was spotted at a City game a matter of weeks prior to his dismissal, so the relationship there is definitely something to keep an eye on.

Despite his drop off in form, he remains extremely young and inexperienced and the class he has shown despite this is something Sunderland fans could get behind on a permanent deal. That being said, given that he looks to have such a promising future ahead of him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Manchester City keep him on board in the long run.