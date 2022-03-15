Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson is expected to be fit for their game this evening, as detailed in a report by the Express and Star.

Walsall are back in action tonight against Oldham Athletic at home.

Wilkinson, 27, took a knock to his hip in the Saddlers’ last game against Sutton United and went off.

However, he is thought to be fine and available for the visit of John Sheridan’s side.

Walsall won 1-0 in their last game against promotion chasing Sutton United thanks to his penalty.

First season at Walsall

Wilkinson made the move to the League Two side last summer on a free transfer after parting company with Leyton Orient at the end of the last campaign.

He has since chipped in with seven goals in all competitions and has made 30 appearances for the Midlands club to date.

The attacker is an experienced player in the Football League now and has also previously played for the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Newport County, Portsmouth and Gillingham.

It is a new era for Walsall now under Michael Flynn and they will be looking ahead to next season already with them not really having anything to play for now.

They are currently 16th in the table and have risen away from any potential danger over recent weeks after an upturn in form. Their decision to part company with Matt Taylor looks like it has paid off and they are now 13 points above the drop zone.

Oldham make the trip this evening fighting for their lives and lost 1-0 to Swindon Town in their last game.