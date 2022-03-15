Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Bournemouth to secure a 3-1 home win over Reading when the two sides meet at the Vitality Stadium tonight.

Bournemouth host Reading on Tuesday night in a huge game at both ends of the Championship table.

While the hosts are battling for automatic promotion, the visitors are still fighting for their lives just above the relegation zone.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth occupy 2nd place and sit two points ahead of 3rd placed Huddersfield Town, though they hold three games in hand on the Terriers. As for Reading, they are just four points clear of the relegation zone after three consecutive defeats, with Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United all still in with a chance of staying up.

The Cherries will be the favourites to secure a win here, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed them to do exactly that.

Ahead of the tie, the former Leeds United and Swindon Town midfielder issued his prediction, anticipating a 3-1 win for Parker’s side.

“That was a big win for Bournemouth against Derby on Saturday. It got them back into second and this is the perfect game for them to kick on and retighten their grip on that spot.

“Reading are in no kind of form again. Three defeats on the bounce, and they are just lucky no one below them can get a run going either. This should be a home win.”

The implications

A win for Bournemouth could see them extend a five-point gap to Huddersfield Town and would further strengthen their grip on a top-two finish, but a defeat would move them further into the clutches of the chasing pack.

If Reading emerge victorious, they could have a healthy seven-point gap to the relegation zone, while a draw would be a better result for the visitors.

The game kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday night and is being broadcast on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.