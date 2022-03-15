Mansfield Town have John-Joe O’Toole back available this evening, as per their official club website.

Mansfield Town have been without him for the past three games but he has now served his suspension.

O’Toole, 33, has sat out of their clashes against Bradford City, Exeter City and Tranmere Rovers.

He was sent off in the 1-1 draw away at Newport County on 19th February and Farrend Rawson has replaced him in defence whilst he has been out.

Mansfield looking to bounce back

Mansfield were beaten 3-2 by Tranmere in their last game and that was their first loss in the league since Sutton United beat them back on 23rd November.

Nigel Clough’s side have been in fine form over the past few months and are genuine promotion contenders this season after a slow start.

They are currently outside the play-offs by a single point and will be eager to bounce back from their defeat to the Whites with a positive result against Port Vale this evening.

Having O’Toole back is big boost for the Stags and he has been a real hit since making the move to Field Mill on a free transfer in October.

He parted company with League One outfit Burton Albion at the end of the last campaign and waited a couple of months as a free agent before putting pen-to-paper with Mansfield.

The veteran has made 19 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and three assists from the back to help his side rise up the table.