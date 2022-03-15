Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Shane Ferguson will be “fine” for this evening.

Rotherham United are back in action on home soil against Lincoln City.

Ferguson, 30, was substituted during the second-half in their last match against Wycombe Wanderers over the weekend.

The Millers ended up drawing 0-0 and are now winless in their last three league matches as they look to get back to winning ways tonight.

Warne has said, as per the Rotherham Advertiser:

“He just tightened up a little bit. He’s fine.”

Big game for Rotherham

Rotherham have both Wigan Athletic and MK Dons breathing down their necks at the moment but remain top of the League One table.

They are four points above Leam Richardson’s side but the Latics have a couple of games in hand on them still.

The Millers have played a game less than the Dons though and are four points ahead.

Ferguson made the move to the Yorkshire club last summer on a free transfer after leaving Championship side Millwall at the end of last season. The Northern Ireland international has since become a key player for Warne’s side and has enjoyed plenty of first-team football this term, making 34 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, he had spent the previous six years at The Den and helped the Lions gain promotion to the Championship in his second season at the club.

He is available for tonight and that experience of knowing how to get out of this league will come in handy for Rotherham as they head into the final nine matches.