Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed his team’s summer recruitment plans well ahead of schedule.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss has significantly improved the mood in Lancashire since his arrival in December 2021 when the club sat 18th in the Championship.

His methods and system have boosted the Lilywhites up to 13th and in a position where an unlikely top-six push isn’t off the cards.

It is undeniable for his team to kick on, he will require savvy moves in the summer window and by the sounds of it, the recruitment process is already well underway.

He told the Lancashire Post:

“There is stuff we’ve done behind the scenes already.”

Lowe has definitely earned himself the right to have a full summer to set up his side exactly how he’d want it, but the 43-year-old manager admits his side may find it challenging to compete with other Championship outlets.

“Getting a No.1 target is always tough, We’ll have one, two, three and four targets.”

With newly relegated sides from the Premier League and those wanting to push on from League One, Preston North End will find themselves fighting against some big-name clubs for players – in what is a market still heavily affected by the last few years’ events.

However, it sounds like Lowe is already starting to talk to targets and get that upper hand over his rivals.

“We’ve had players in training with us. We are already starting, we are building relationships.”

The final push for North End

With just over ten games left for Lowe’s squad, they will be desperately fighting for every point they can get in hope of a late promotion charge.

They currently sit just six points off the play-offs and their focus will be on tomorrow night’s outing away to Luton Town – A team also hopeful of securing a top six spot.

A win for Preston North End would see them rise up the table and close the gap between them and Luton Town to just three points.