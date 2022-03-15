West Ham could offer Nottingham Forest Emmanuel Longelo as part of a transfer deal for Joe Worrall, as per Claret & Hugh.

Worrall, 25, has been closely linked with West Ham for a number of months.

Approaching the summer transfer window though, those reports have intensified with The Sun claiming that West Ham are set to step up their pursuit of Worrall should Forest miss out on promotion this season.

Now though, Claret & Hugh have revealed that the Hammers could include Longelo to Forest as part of a deal to sign Worrall – Forest are said to be asking for upwards of £15million for Worrall, but Steve Cooper’s side have previously been linked with left-back Longelo.

Forest moved for Longelo, 21, during the January transfer window. They had an initial £400,000 bid turned down by the Hammers who were said to want a fee closer to £1million for the Englishman.

Max Lowe would eventually return for Cooper to fill that left-back void, but the man on loan from Sheffield United has since picked up another groin injury and faces six weeks on the sidelines, reigniting Cooper’s left-back woes.

A little sweetener?

West Ham throwing Longelo in as part of a deal to tempt Forest into selling Worrall is smart. They know that Forest will be in the market for a left-back in the summer with Lowe returning to Sheffield United and Gaetan Bong set to be released, and Longelo is obviously someone who Forest have looked into in the past.

But how much that potential player-swap will alter the transfer sum for Worrall remains to be seen. If Forest want up to £15million for Worrall, and West Ham wanted £1million for Longelo, then effectively it should knock £1million off the price tag – but that’s rarely how it works in football.

What might come to fruition in the summer remains to be seen, though it seems like Forest need promotion to have any chance of keeping Worrall at the club.