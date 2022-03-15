Tom Naylor says he is glad that he made the decision to join Wigan Athletic last summer.

The midfielder was on the verge of joining Mansfield Town before the Latics swooped in to lure him to the DW Stadium instead.

Naylor, 30, became a free agent after his contract at Portsmouth expired at the end of last season.

He has become a key player for Liam Richardson’s side now and has his sights set on a promotion to the Championship this term.

Naylor has opened up about the Mansfield situation, as per a report by Wigan Today: