Wigan Athletic’s Tom Naylor opens up on decision to reject Mansfield Town move
Tom Naylor says he is glad that he made the decision to join Wigan Athletic last summer.
The midfielder was on the verge of joining Mansfield Town before the Latics swooped in to lure him to the DW Stadium instead.
Naylor, 30, became a free agent after his contract at Portsmouth expired at the end of last season.
He has become a key player for Liam Richardson’s side now and has his sights set on a promotion to the Championship this term.
Naylor has opened up about the Mansfield situation, as per a report by Wigan Today:
“Obviously the situation at Mansfield was what it is, and there were family reasons for me going there. After three years at Portsmouth, it’s a long time to be away from home, and I wanted to come back up north.
“We also had a baby last summer, which made the decision even more important. But after hearing what Wigan had to say, I knew this was the place I had to come, and I’m so glad I made that decision.”
Wigan move has paid off
Naylor has enjoyed plenty of football with the Latics in this campaign and has made 37 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals and three assists.
His side are currently 2nd in the table and are four points behind table toppers Rotherham United with two games in hand.
This season could have been very different for Naylor though if he had decided to make the step down in League Two. Nigel Clough’s side have lost just once in their past 15 games and are currently outside the play-offs by a single points with 13 games left to play.
He has played for Mansfield in the past and rose up through the youth ranks at Field Mill before going on to play 30 times for their first-team.
The Nottinghamshire-born man left the Stags in 2012 and has since embarked on spells at Derby County, Burton Albion and Portsmouth.
Wigan is now his home and they are in action tonight against Crewe Alexandra.