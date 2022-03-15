Arsenal have offered Lincoln City loanee Brooke Norton-Cuffy a new contract, reports David Ornstein.

Arsenal are keen to tie the youngster down to a long-term deal.

Norton-Cuffy, 18, is currently on loan in League One until the end of the season.

He is expected to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with the Gunners with The Athletic reporter Ornstein tweeting (see below):

🚨 Talented Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy making strong impression on loan at Lincoln + has plenty of suitors in PL & Europe’s top leagues. Contract expires in 2023 but #AFC have offered new long-term deal + 18yo is expected to sign @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/S67696L8st — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 14, 2022

Lincoln loan spell

Lincoln swooped to land the teenager in the January transfer window to add more depth to their defensive department.

Norton-Cuffy was given the green light to leave his parent club to go and get some first-team experience under his belt for the first time in his career.

He has since adapted well to life in the Football League and has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Imps since his winter switch. However, he was sent off in their last game away at AFC Wimbledon over the weekend.

The Londoner has been on the books at Arsenal for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Premier League giants. He has been a regular for the Gunners at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first professional contract in January 2021.

Norton-Cuffy is yet to make a senior appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side but they will be hoping he is developing and gaining experience with Lincoln right now.

His current deal at the Emirates Stadium expires in 2023 but his parent club are keen to keep him for longer.