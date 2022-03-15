Nottingham Forest defensive duo Steve Cook and Max Lowe have both been ruled out for the next six weeks.

Cook (ankle) and Lowe (groin) both look set to miss the next six weeks of Championship action after picking up their respective injuries in the 4-0 win over Reading at the weekend.

Speaking to The Athletic, Forest boss Steve Cooper gave this update on the pair:

“Both are out for six weeks. The game came at a cost. It is a blow for us, it is a blow for them but unfortunately these things happen.

“We aren’t the only team with injuries. We would prefer to have them fit. But if we dwell on it for too long, it can become an even bigger negative.”

Six weeks from now effectively brings us to the end of April, at which point Forest will have just two Championship fixtures left, against Bournemouth and Hull City, before they hopefully take part in the play-offs.

A huge blow…

Cook and Lowe have been two quality additions to the Forest defence this season. Lowe joined on loan from Sheffield United last summer and despite having spent time on the sidelines previously, he’s been a solid addition on the left side of defence.

The 24-year-old has so far managed 24 league outings for Forest, scoring once and grabbing four assists in those 20 outings.

Cook meanwhile joined from Bournemouth in January and has since established himself as a prominent member of the starting XI.

The Englishman has racked up 10 Championship appearances for the club so far and has formed a solid partnership alongside the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in a back-three, and his absence too will leave a huge void in the defence – in Cook’s 10 league appearances for the club, Forest have only conceded eight and have kept seven clean sheets.

During Lowe’s absence earlier in the season, Jack Colback filled in at left wing-back, whilst the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Loci Mbe Soh, Jonathan Panzo and Richie Laryea are Cooper’s options to replace Cook in the centre.

A huge blow for Forest ahead of their final 11 game of the season. Cooper will have to find a formula to compensate for the loss of both and pray that he can still attain a top-six finish, and have both players back in time for an eventual play-off push.